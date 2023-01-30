AVON PARK — Lawnmower racing appears to be set to resume at the Avon Park Mowerplex while it is still unknown if the race track or a larger area has any environmental issues.
A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area of the Mowerplex, which is west of the Avon Park Executive Airport, and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property that was once a landfill.
While the racing group, Nasgrass, wanted to continue racing for four months to finish out its season of events, the City Council had safety concerns about allowing racers and spectators on the city-owned property if there was a possibility that it was contaminated.
At Monday’s council meeting City Attorney Gerald Buhr said, with the assistance of an environmental attorney, he revised the lease agreement of the property with Nasgrass to include an indemnification cause. They tried to have some protective elements in the agreement without it being onerous.
“With all deference to the folk at Nasgrass, I still can’t recommend it because we can’t quantify the risk,” he said. “But if you are going to do it, go ahead and do it. This is good document to be somewhat protective.”
Christine Smith of Nasgrass said she can get pollution insurance if that is required, noting that the lawnmower racing group already has $5 million in insurance.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, as he has mentioned before, “Safety is always the number one concern in making all of my decisions, whether it is the City of Avon Park or inside my home or place of business. Safety comes first. I thought about this issue since the last meeting and I thought about it a lot.”
“Somebody from your group smelled something where the mower race track is located and also a couple of people have smelled the same type of thing on the airport side of the property,” he said.
“So either way, in my opinion, whatever issue there is out there it is the city’s responsibility to make sure it is not an issue or it is an issue,” Barnard said. “If we can allow the airport to continue to run and we are not worried about the safety of the homes that are nearby, I don’t see any reason what we can’t allow these people to go ahead and race.”
Smith said that is her issue, it is not fair to single out one area.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said with the additional language in the lease, and as long as the racing group has the pollution insurance and adds language to its waiver, he has no issues going forward.
Council unanimously approved the revised lease of the Mowerplex property to Nasgrass.
The races are scheduled on the second Saturday of the month. The Mowerplex is at 2155 W. Herrick Road.