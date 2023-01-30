Avon Park Mowerplex

With a few provisions to be met by Nasgrass, the Avon Park City Council approved a revised lease for the lawnmower racing season to continue on the City owned property at 2155 W. Herrick Road where the Avon Park Mowerplex is located.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — Lawnmower racing appears to be set to resume at the Avon Park Mowerplex while it is still unknown if the race track or a larger area has any environmental issues.

A few months ago someone was cutting grass in the area of the Mowerplex, which is west of the Avon Park Executive Airport, and smelled what was believed to be contamination from the property that was once a landfill.

