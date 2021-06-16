AVON PARK — The City Council approved six proposals for roadway paving/overlays for eight city streets totaling $260,403 on Monday.
The City of Avon Park piggybacked on the City of Sebring’s contract agreement with Excavation Point, Inc. for the roadway projects that will be funded in the 2020-21 fiscal year under the infrastructure – street funds.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “It’s positive improvements for the community, roadway enhancements. It is all about making sure we put money back into the community for the betterment of everyone’s lives.”
Excavation Point had submitted five roadway paving proposals and one street overlay proposal to the City of Avon Park, which were approved by council:
The projects include:
• $51,615.86 for roadway paving of Tulane Drive from South Lake Boulevard to the South Verona Avenue triangle.
• $46,043.61 for roadway paving of East Palmetto Street from North Verona Avenue to A. Miracle Avenue.
• $56,931.69 for paving South Florida Avenue from West Bell Street to Hal McRae Boulevard and paving West Hood Street from South Waldron Avenue to South Florida Avenue.
• $53,930.59 for paving Ernest E. Simms Street from Memorial Drive to South Verona Avenue and paving East Ben Hicks Street from Memorial Drive to South Delaney Avenue.
• $46,065.96 for paving Hal McRae Boulevard from car wash entrance to South Lake Boulevard.
• $5,815.38 for applying an asphalt overlay of existing roadway of Purcell Street west of South Carolina Avenue, excludes striping.
The proposal prices exclude permitting, impact fees, bond, surveying, certified as-built, any damage or relocation to undesignated underground utilities, storm drainage, testing, sod, landscaping and irrigation.