AVON PARK — The City Council approved a zoning change for about 35 acres east of A. Miracle Avenue where a developer plans to build a subdivision of 250 single-family. houses.
The ordinance amending the future land use of four parcels from County Medium Density to City Low Density Residential was approved on its first reading on Monday. Council also approved a zoning change from County R-1 Residential District and City R-1AA Low Density Residential to City PUD, Planned Unit Development.
The properties are generally located at the northeast corner of the intersection of A. Miracle Avenue and East Winthrop Street and are currently vacant and used for groves. The remainder of the surrounding area is comprised of a mix of uses including groves, single-family residences and two schools within the City Limits of Avon Park.
The land use and zoning changes were requested by Noble Land Development, LLC, Longwood. The properties are owned by Emmett & Arost Groves, LLC, Lake Wales.
Preliminary plans from the developer show the subdivision would be called “Avon Manors.”
Central Florida Regional Planning Council Planning Director Jeff Schmucker said the development would have 50-foot and 70-foot wide lots with the minimum floor area of the single family houses being 1,200 square feet.
Noble Land Development Managing Partner Johnathan Soule said his firm started doing work in Highlands County about two years ago where there is a market for workforce housing. They have been doing several projects like this in other areas, including Polk County.
They plan to start construction, following development plan approval, which would probably be in the last quarter of this year, he said. The subdivision will be built in phases with three to four years for the total build out.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked about the price range of the houses?
Soule said they would start at $230,000 to $240,000 and go up to the upper $300 thousands.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I like the idea.”
They seem a little pricey, but he is not an expert in real estate, he said.
Soule said the business is a relatively new corporation, but he has had his own company for 12 years, managing projects very similar to this one. The parent company is Eden Site Development, also out of Longwood. He said they have been around for 20-plus years and have been very active with housing projects throughout the Central Florida market.
Schmucker said the project will also have to go through the subdivision platting phase.