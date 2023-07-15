City roads in serious and very poor condition are earmarked for repair/repaving with the Avon Park City Council approving 11 proposals for roadwork totaling nearly a half-million dollars.
Excavation Point Inc. submitted the proposals for the street improvements that will include milling, asphalt overlay and re-striping for a grand total of $487,518.
The agenda item shows the roadwork is fully funded in the 2022-23 budget from the infrastructure fund under Transportation – Streets Improvements.
All sections of the roadways/streets listed on the 11 proposals are listed in the city’s 2023 Pavement Management Plan with a pavement condition index as either serious, very poor or poor.
The roadway work will be at the following locations:
• East Thomas Street from North Lake Avenue to North Lake Verona Avenue.
• North Verona Avenue from Main Street to East Pleasant Street.
• North Verona Avenue from East Pleasant Street to East Palmetto Street.
• East Pine Street from Memorial Drive to South Delaney Avenue.
• Wilhite Street from South Florida Avenue to South Central Avenue.
• South Waldron Avenue from West State Street to West Cornell Street.
• Hatcher Avenue from Williams Gray Court to Strong Avenue.
• South Verona Avenue paving from East Green Strett to Hal McRae Boulevard.
Crystal Lake Club road projects:
• Northeast Snead Circle (loop)
• South Flamingo Road from South Country Club Drive to East Crystal Lake Drive.
• South Country Club Drive from South Flamingo Road to East Crystal Lake Drive.