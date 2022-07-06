AVON PARK — The City Council approved the first reading of a sold waste ordinance to specify the City’s garbage, yard waste and bulk waste policies and pickup schedules.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Tuesday there is a lot of language in the ordinance. It gives the City’s Code Enforcement Department a lot of “teeth” and will educate the citizens on garbage pickup because for so many years it has been where almost anything can be thrown out and almost anything was picked up by the City.
With the City growing and a lot of people moving in and out there is a lot of household trash thrown out that is causing a problem, he said. The City workers are having to take more loads to the landfill and the City is incurring more costs in fuel and dumping fees.
Hopefully this will keep from having excess trash along the side of the road, which takes away from the looks of the community, Barnard said.
“We want Avon Park to look nice and clean” he said. “I hear a lot of complaints from people talking about how sometimes it seems to be a mess and we need to pick up stuff.”
The ordinance states what the City will pick up and after that people need to do something about it or the City will charge them, Barnard said.
The sold waste ordinance states that residential garbage cart pickup will be performed twice each week on the same days each week. Each address will be issued one cart, however, subject to approval of the City, arrangements can be made for additional carts at an additional charge and rate.
Yard debris will be picked up every other week on the first day of garbage collection. Small yard debris that cannot be bundled such as grass clippings, leaves, small clippings, etc. must be in bags or a garbage container other than the City garbage cart and must not be comingled with any other wastes.
Commercial garbage cart pickup will be performed twice each week on the same days of each week.
Bulk wastes will be picked up by the City every other week on the second day of garbage collection up to 2 cubic yards and the City Manager may limit the quantity and type of bulk items collected by the City or when the City Manager determines that there is otherwise a reasonable probability that abuse of the City solid waste is occurring.
Only bulk wastes generated at that same residential or commercial address may be placed for City pickup.
The ordinance specifies the limitations on different bulk wastes such as:
• Not more than four automobile or light truck tires per year at residential addresses only, by appointment only.
• White goods will be picked up by the City by appointment only. Not more than two white good/appliances in a year and not more than one white good/appliance of the same type.
Commercial entities performing work on property within the City must arrange for removal of all solid waste generated by them and shall not use the City’s solid waste collection, the ordinance states.
Building and demolition contractors must identify the manner of disposal of construction and demolition debris as a prerequisite for a building/demolition permit.