AVON PARK — The City Council approved the second and final reading of a solid waste ordinance to specify the city’s garbage, yard waste and bulk waste policies and pickup schedules.
At a recent council meeting, Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said she wanted to make sure the ordinance covered people who have two different residences who bring trash from outside the city or outside the county and leave it at their Avon Park residence for the city to pickup.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the ordinance addresses that problem.
“We are trying to make sure this is only for residence-generated waste and we want to be as generous as we can with the resident without everybody having to pay rates that cover people bringing stuff in from outside,” he said.
Taylor also asked if the ordinance addresses contractors leaving bulk waste at a residence where they did work instead of hauling it off themselves.
Buhr said if it is a contractor, it doesn’t matter if the waste was generated on the property or another property. The contractor still has to take it away. He said the contractor can’t give the homeowner a lower price saying the city will pick up stuff.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the issue of how much garbage can be set out for city pick up was the result of garbage trucks getting full. He said it takes so many man-hours to go to the Lorida landfill and come back, plus the fee associated with that.
If the city gets its yard waste landfill back “up and running,” that may not be a problem. But, he said, if they still have to take it to Lorida it may have to be limited.
City Manager Mark Schrader said if people leave too much trash or yard waste out, the sanitation workers are driving by it. Code Enforcement will then be contacted and the resident will be cited. Then, if the city ends up picking it up they will get a bill.
The solid waste ordinance states that residential garbage cart pickup will be performed twice each week on the same days each week.
Yard debris will be picked up every other week on the first day of garbage collection. Small yard debris that cannot be bundled – such as grass clippings, leaves, small clippings, etc. – must be in bags. Or, the debris can be placed in a garbage container other than the city garbage cart. The yard debris must not be comingled with any other wastes.
Bulk waste will be picked up by the city every other week on the second day of garbage collection. Bulk waste can be up to two cubic yards. The city manager may limit the quantity and type of bulk items collected by the city or when the city manager determines that there is otherwise a reasonable probability that abuse of the city solid waste collection is occurring.