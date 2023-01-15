AVON PARK — After getting a road vacated, a proposed housing development is seeking the vacation of two right-of-ways, which the Avon Park City Council gave initial approval.
At its December meeting, the City Council approved the closure of the shell rock section of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner — Boston Mining Company. There are plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia, in what is noted as the "Twin Lakes Project" on Council's agenda.
At Monday's Council meeting, engineer Justin Ham, of the planning and design firm Kimley-Horn, noted the approved road closure from December.
They are looking at vacating two other unused right-of-ways as a part of the project in order to keep everything simple and concise, he said. At first they wanted to focus on the South Lake closure and received approval from Council and now they are requesting the vacation of a platted unused right-of-way.
One area they sought to vacate, Ham described as a little sliver of land near the southwest corner of Boston Mining Property.
The other right-of-way was a sand cut road for farming operations, he said.
From South Lake Avenue, at Ernest E. Sims Street, the road goes west and ends at the eastern shore of Lake Anoka.
"The key takeaways here, it is unused right-of-way except for farming operations so there are no community impacts to this vacation and it is just a continuation of the previous approval to allow a development as it continues to take shape," Ham said.
Citizen Thelma Foster asked about the road closure saying she wouldn't be able to go fishing anymore.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said she will still be able to go fishing because the road that has the boat ramp on it is not part of this. You would have to access the boat ramp from U.S. 27.
There is a road to the north and a road to the south at that gas station (Raceway convenience store), he said. The road to the south (W. Martin Road) is the one that goes directly to that boat ramp. So you can still go to the County maintained boat ramp.
By a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voting "no," Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 01-2023 to vacate the requested right-of-ways.