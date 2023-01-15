AVON PARK — After getting a road vacated, a proposed housing development is seeking the vacation of two right-of-ways, which the Avon Park City Council gave initial approval. 

At its December meeting, the City Council approved the closure of the shell rock section of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner — Boston Mining Company. There are plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia, in what is noted as the "Twin Lakes Project" on Council's agenda.

