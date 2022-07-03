AVON PARK — The City Council approved the first reading of two zoning ordinances including one with a future land use change.
Robert Crews, II, on behalf of Crews Grove, Inc. requested a future land use map amendment from County low density residential to City medium density residential and rezoning from County R-3 multiple-family dwelling including motel and hotel district to City R-3 high density multi-family residential.
The requested changes are for a .83 acre parcel at 1535 Lake Lotela Drive, which is north of Little Bonnet Lake, south of East Pinecrest Drive, on the east side of Lake Lotela and on the west side of Lake Lotela Drive.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said a set of condos are planed to be built by Crews Groves Land Development by Lake Lotela. That was the intention a number of years ago when the property was annexed, but apparently it wasn’t rezoned at that time.
This wasn’t the main parcel, but there is a big piece of property and a couple of parcels on the other side that had to be rezoned, he said.
The Council agenda states the medium density residential designation will meet Avon Park’s housing demand for this range of density, promote efficient use of existing infrastructure and promote affordable housing.
Multi-family housing units are permissible at a maximum density of 16 units per acre and mobile home parks may have a maximum density of eight mobile homes per acre.
The other zoning change was requested by Madi Abdulla of AM&NK Properties, LLC and NWM Properties Holding, LLC for .5 acres north of East Cornell Street, south of East Canfield Street, east of CR-17A South and on the north side of Yates Drive.
Anderson explained the parcel that was divided into four lots that were too small to build on so the four lots were changed to two lots going from a zoning of R-1AA to R-1A because R-1a has a smaller boundary requirement around the structure.
The combination of lots will meet the minimum lot size requirements for the R-1A district, the agenda states, so a single-family dwelling can be built on each of the two new parcels.
The second reading of the rezoning ordinances are scheduled to be on Council’s July 11 meeting.