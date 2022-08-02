AVON PARK — The City Council voted against a special exception that would have allowed a group home facility for homeless families to operate on a property zoned for low density residential.
The special exception was sought by Bobbie Smith Powell for the property owned by the Apostolic Church of Jesus, Inc. at 303 and 309 E. Washington St. and 923 S. Caroline Ave.
At a recent City Council meeting, Powell said, if granted the special exception, they would like to focus on homeless families that lose their home for one reason or another due to an economic situation.
City Manager Mark Schrader said he told Powell that a homeless shelter may not go over in a residential area and at a later date she told him it wasn’t going to be a homeless shelter.
“What she was going to open up has changed about three or four times with us,” Schrader said, adding she opened up without approval.
Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell said Powell received something from the Planning Council where there was a bit of miscommunication that may have led her to believe she could have opened a homeless shelter.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle said, in conversations with Powell, it was made perfectly clear that this would be treated as a special exception and an application would have to be filled out and a fee paid and forwarded. The application sat in the Code Enforcement office for two months without being picked up.
Labelle said he only learned that it opened after getting a call from the Schrader, who had a flyer about a ribbon cutting celebration. It was at that point it was realized that the procedure was circumvented and the opening taking place with a violation of the land code.
“I did personally cite her for the land code violation,” Labelle said. He said Powell was amiable and closed the doors and it went to the Planning & Zoning Board.
Mayor Garrett Anderson was is not in favor of opening the facility.
“We have heard from the immediate neighbors that it is not something they are wanting so I am certainly not in favor of it,” he said. “It had already opened without the proper authorization. It is in a single-family zone and this is by no means a single-family type of use.”
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor asked if council was basing its opinion on what three people on one street said, Washington Street, when there were five or six streets in the area where opinions where not sought?
Anderson said one who spoke against it lives on Hal McRae Boulevard.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said she was at the Planning & Zoning meeting and heard the residents and the letter from Connie Washington, who stated many older women live on that street and they feel they are in danger.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Powell was trying to make this work any way she could and it was never spelled out from the start what type of homeless facility this would be.
“I think the land use code should stay the way it is,” he said.
Council initially voted 3-1 in favor of denying the special exception with Taylor voting “no.” Councilwoman Michelle Mercure was absent from the meeting.
Schrader noted that Taylor filled out paperwork showing she was going to abstain from voting because Powell is her cousin.
Council revoted in favor of denying the special exception by a 3-0 vote.