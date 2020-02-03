AVON PARK — While Councilwoman Maria Sutherland made a case for the City to have a building official, Mayor Garrett Anderson believes the City should continue with the County handling building department issues.
At a recent council meeting, Sutherland said the council should be thinking about what it needs in the future.
She spoke with a county building official recently and the county collects about $63,000 in fees, permitting and issues, for Avon Park in 2019. It can fluctuate due to the economy.
They had 900 building inspections, not including code enforcement issues, Sutherland said.
“I have no objection in raising taxes as long as I know what the taxes are going to be used for,” she said. “During the last budget we were proposed an incremental tax increase, but there was not plan to use those taxes.
“If we know there is going to be a need to really revamp our Code Enforcement Department, I believe it really needs to have that done,” Sutherland said. By hiring a building official, who would also serve as code enforcement official, it would really fix a lot of the problems that the City has in communicating with the County.
It is not their job to review our code it is only their job to review code for building/construction, she said.
If it is done in-house, it is not a big money maker, but it will at least get the City in control of its destiny when it comes to the Code Department, Sutherland said. A “monumental change” is needed to get a better appearance for the City.
Central Florida Planning is doing a lot of the City’s permitting now, but they are not driving on the City’s streets and looking at Code Enforcement issues, she said.
“The system has been flawed for so long that we have settled for what we have,” Sutherland said. “For too many years we have just let it slide and I think our community reflects our lack of oversight in that area.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she agrees in part with Sutherland, but she believes there is enough money in the budget without raising taxes.
Mayor Garrett Anderson responded to Sutherland who commented on Land Development Regulation (LDR) issues.
“The only reason we have had the LDR issue lately is because of the turnover,” Anderson said. There were many many years that the City didn’t have LDR issues because we had more consistency, we had employees carry over year after year. Only in the last six to eight years have we had all this turnover and controversy.”
Anderson said he has heard from many contractors that they enjoy dealing with County because they are consistent.
Mrs. Daniels who has a rental property in the City, questioned the City’s rental inspection program.
“Avon Park needs a lot of help, but I don’t think your Code Enforcement really understands what they are looking at,” she said.
After discussion on the rental property inspection program, Sutherland and Anderson continued with their opposing views on having an in-house building official.
Sutherland said it would be an administrative position and require somebody with a little more education.
Anderson said, “I just think we have to train the staff that we have. You don’t want to take on a new project until you master what you have got.”
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said couldn’t the city have a person who is knowledgeable on both building and code enforcement matters?
“Let us see how well it goes there Stanley,” Anderson responded. “I think it is going to turn into a hit squad.”
Sutherland and Spurlock asked Anderson what he meant.
“There is going to end up being a handful of people who will get penalized,” Anderson said. “It is not going to be consistent.
“If there is a problem in Code Enforcement and they need training, hire someone to train them,” he said. “Taking on a new department, taking on the building department, I think you are shooting yourself in the foot.”
After a lengthy discussion Sutherland asked the Council how many of them would be interested in reconstituting a building department like the City had in 1980s into the 1990s?
Stanley said he would be interested.
Anderson said he was against it.
Gray said she was interested in looking into it just to see how much it would cost.
Council Member Barnard said, “I have got to go to the bathroom,” which prompted a chuckle from the Council.
On Saturday Barnard said, “I think it would be good if we had our own building department. I just don’t know how long of a process it would take to get somebody in there who would be qualified.”