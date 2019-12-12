AVON PARK — The Church Service Center recently moved from a metal shed at the back of The Station Building on Butler Avenue, which it had to vacate due to damage from Hurricane Irma. At its Monday meeting, the City Council discussed what to do with The Station Building.
The Church Service Center is now located in the former Jahna Concrete office on Railroad Avenue.
Maria Sutherland said the city has $298,000 in insurance money for the building that the the city is not doing any with.
The old police building should be fixed up for the Church Service Center and use the old Jahna Concrete Building for city’s Streets Department because it is closer to Main Street.
Infrastructure Director Ronnie Jones said it makes sense to move the Streets Department to the old Jahna Building, but the question is what it would take to rehab that facility to make it viable. Sutherland said there is $75,000 set aside to remodel a building for the Streets Department at the Solid Waste Department. That money could be used to remodel the former Jahna building.
“Hurricane Irma was a Godsend when it came to that building [The Station] I don’t think anyone was going to plan on repairing it,” she said. “But, with just under $300,000, I think it is very important that we go ahead and put that money back into that building. Let the Church Service Center have that.”
The city would have to talk to the Church Service Center to see if they are willing to do that, Sutherland said.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock made a motion to rehab The Station Building to get the Church Service Center back in that building if they are willing. Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city should find out what the Church Service Center wants to do instead of just making a motion.
“The building can be rebuilt, but the city needs to figure out how it is going to be rebuilt and what is the best use for it,” Anderson said. “Just simply saying it is going to be fixed doesn’t really do a lot of good.”
Spurlock said, “We need to take the money we got for that building and do something as a council. Since I have been on this council, I am going to tell you how I feel, we have done nothing.”
Anderson responded, “That is your opinion.” Spurlock replied, “That is my opinion.”
Sutherland wanted to know what can be done with The Station Building. Anderson said it can either be rebuilt or torn down.
Sutherland said she would like to see some plans to see if it is more viable to rebuild it or tear it down and build something like it looked before.
“I don’t like tearing down historic buildings,” she said. “I say we fix it.”
It was decided to have Interim City Manager Kim Gay check with the Church Service Center about their plans and have a couple of contractors check The Station Building to see what it would involve to revamp its interior.