AVON PARK — The City Council discussed filling the council seat of Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock, who passed away Saturday, with someone who has previously served on the council or has served on a City board.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said in accordance with the City Charter the vacant council position has to be filled within a reasonable amount of time, which would be around a month or month and a half.
Spurlock’s term ends in November 2021, so the person selected by council to fill the remainder of the term would serve about 11 months.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, in selecting someone to fill the seat, “We will probably do that sometime in January, likely the first meeting in January or last. By that point we may have some names the council gets to appoint.”
There is no council meeting in the end of December, due to the holidays. The next meeting would likely be Jan. 9, she said.
“It’s appropriate to leave the seat vacated for a little while,” she said. “It doesn’t harm us to leave it empty for awhile and dedicate that seat to Stanley even though he is not here.”
It was the consensus of the council that whoever comes in and fills the seat, would be someone who would not seek to run for council next year so no one would have an unfair advantage in the election, she said. “Nonetheless, I don’t think there is anything council can do to stop someone from wanting to run for a council seat after they have been appointed to fill in temporarily.”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr is looking into if that stipulation can be imposed, but Sutherland doesn’t think it can.
“I am not concerned at all if whomever sits in that seat decides to run in the election, I will be running for reelection as well as Brenda Gray,” Sutherland noted.
Councilman Jim Barnard said selecting someone who wasn’t going to run for the seat in November was strongly suggested.
“We don’t want somebody to have an advantage, or as Maria said, a possible disadvantage of being appointed in February to serve out eight months and then have name recognition out there,” he said.
There have been a lot of people who have served the community in the past and some who have served on the council who may be willing to take the position for that short amount of time without any aspirations of running for the election, Barnard said.
He hopes council finds somebody who is qualified and interested and has served the community for years, whether on a board or the City Council. That way the new council appointee would have some experience and not be coming in having to figure out what they need to do.
Barnard said in the end it will all work out for the best.