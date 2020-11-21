AVON PARK — At a special meeting Thursday, the Avon Park City Council discussed law enforcement options after Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the city on Nov. 9 it would have to pay significantly more to the Sheriff’s Office.
Blackman informed the City Council that due to his department’s costs for law enforcement services, the city’s annual payment to the Sheriff’s Office would increase in one year from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year.
The council decided to have the city attorney seek a decision from the State’s Attorney Office relating to the comments made by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The key topic being the claim that Avon Park would loose its city charter if it fails to contract with the Sheriff’s Office or raise its own police department.
In addition, the city manager will reach out to the Sheriff’s Office to get a better understanding of possible paths to a new agreement.
Also, council will likely seek a feasibility study to know what costs would be associated with reestablishing an Avon Park Police Department, Anderson said. Early estimates, he said, seem to be far higher than the $2.55 million annual payment requested by the Sheriff’s Office, which would have an even greater tax consequence.
“There isn’t much time to make a move either way so we need to explore all avenues hastily,” he said. Many citizens and business owners have reached out and made it clear that they want law enforcement more now than ever in these uncertain times.
“We will work quickly to research the information and choose a path by hopefully late January.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said there are three “first thing topics” that need to be addressed:
• Does the sheriff even want to negotiate a new contract?
• If the city pursues its own police department and doesn’t have it 100% set up within the year, then what plan/level of service will the sheriff provide to the residents and businesses of the city? This takes into account the city residents already pay the same county taxes that non-city residents pay for law enforcement, she said.
• Council directed the city attorney to create a memorandum with questions for the Florida Attorney General’s Office for an opinion regarding the sheriff’s comments that if the city did not bring back its police department or did not have a contract with the Sheriff’s Office, then Avon Park would lose its charter and the city would be “absorbed” by the county.