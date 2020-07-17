AVON PARK — The wearing of face masks as a COVID-19 precaution has become a divisive issue for many with Avon Park Councilwoman Maria Sutherland saying she has had many comments from citizens about face masks.
The opinion is split 50-50 in favor of requiring face masks versus “don’t you dare” require face coverings, Sutherland said at a recent City Council meeting.
The wearing of face masks should be based on personal responsibility, she said. It is up to the businesses to decide whether or not to require customers to wear face masks.
“If a business says you can’t come in because you don’t have a mask, that is up to the business, not the City,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland said she wanted to hear the city manager’s protocol for City Hall because she is tired of having meetings with Zoom.
“It is time for us to have our meetings in the Council Chambers if we are COVID ready and would like to see if whether or not city staff is required to wear masks in the buildings when they are dealing with the public,” she said.
“I don’t want to make it a mandate; times are changing; who knows where we will be six months from now,” Sutherland said. She wears a mask while shopping, but she doesn’t while walking or driving.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said there is a lot of litigation now concerning mandating masks.
He recommended not “jumping into that fray.”
Buhr said leave it up to somebody who has more financial ability at that kind of litigation such as the county or the state.
Sutherland said, “We have to make the best possible choice we can for the majority, at the same time looking out for the elderly. There is not a business in town, that I have spoken to, that has told be they are going to require masks for people that come into [the business].
Buhr said Pasco County passed an ordinance mandating that all businesses require their customers to wear a mask and they are going to enforce it.
Sutherland responded, “I don’t know how we could ever do that. I don’t know a single business that is going to like being forced to do that, especially when it is not coming from the state level.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she didn’t think that business owners should be asked to police their businesses.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “This is America after all, if you want to endanger yourself you go right ahead.”
Gray said, “So leave it up to the business and individual themselves.”
Anderson replied, “Exactly.”
City Manager Mark Schrader said various measures have been taken to maintain space between utility billing city staff and citizens.
They have been observing the social distancing guidelines and wearing masks when interview job candidates, he said.
“We are staying as safe as we can here,” Schrader said.
Anderson asked if the state doesn’t extend the virtual meeting option, will the City Council meet in person for its first meeting in August?
Sutherland said, “I say we drag it out as long as we can; I know I said at first I am done with Zooming, but knowing we have one council member who didn’t come today because he was sick, I think we need to keep him out of that room with the public for as long as we can.”
She also noted that many elderly citizens attend the council meetings.
Sutherland said she is OK with the virtual meetings for a couple of more times if that is a requirement.
“After that I am done,” she said.
Councilman Jim Barnard agreed saying, “Me too.”
Schrader said he and the city’s information technology person are looking into being able to have a regular council meeting while also utilizing Zoom so citizens who couldn’t attend could view and participate in the meeting.