AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman spoke to the Avon Park City Council recently about the need for additional deputies and sergeants for the city, which has expanded in size and population in recent years.
In November, Blackman informed council about the increasing costs of providing services to the city. He sought a $1.1 million increase in the annual agreement with the city, from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year.
At Tuesday’s special council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said Blackman was already scheduled to speak about the agreement, between the city and the Sheriff’s Office, at next Monday’s council meeting, but Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard wanted it on an earlier meeting so everyone else can see the draft agreement.
Barnard, who participated by Zoom, said he supports the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and is thankful for the job they have done for the city for the past nine years.
“I have been disappointed with the negotiations between our city manager and and Sheriff Blackman,” he said. “As you recall, a few months ago we gave the authority for our city manager to negotiate and it appears to me that the sheriff is proposing the same thing he proposed months ago. So I don’t see where any negotiations were being made.”
The last two times he (Barnard) spoke to Sheriff Blackman, he promised to be fair, Barnard said. “I cannot see in any way, shape or form, how this is being fair to the taxpayers and citizens of Avon Park.”
In the county taxes, 46% goes to the Sheriff’s Office and that includes the county taxes from Avon Park, he said. “If the City of Avon Park goes with the increases Sheriff Blackman wants, then possibly 75% of the city budget would be paying the Sheriff’s Department.”
“To say that I am disappointed in what he [Sheriff] is trying to do is an understatement,” Barnard said. “The lack of negotiations to me is very depressing.”
Barnard said he hopes to be able to attend next week’s meeting and he will vote “no” on the current contract proposal with the Sheriff’s Office.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked Schrader if he wanted to comment on the negotiations.
Schrader said he had a very good meeting with Blackman.
“I thought he was very gracious to go with the phase-in over the two years,” he said. All the Sheriff’s Office staff have been very responsive to requests from the city, he added.
Anderson said the city only has two options for law enforcement – start its own police force or continue with the Sheriff’s Office. Starting a police department would be much more expensive than the increase the sheriff wants, he pointed out.
“We have an obligation to provide law enforcement,” Anderson said, adding he does not see a lot that can be negotiated, except how fast the plan is implemented.
City Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she knows the cost is going up, but noted she is OK with it if that is what is needed to protect the city.
Blackman said he spoke to the three previous city managers about the need to modify the agreement, but it was like hitting a “brick wall.” So it wasn’t like the city had no notice that changes were needed, he said.
Blackman wasn’t sure where Barnard was getting some of his information from. When he made a presentation to the city in March, Blackman said, the city’s current payment was $1.4 million.
“We said we needed four sergeants and four deputies,” he said. We wanted to create a third zone in the city limits of Avon Park due to the increase in population and size of the city since 2012.
A total budget of a little over $2.5 million was asked for to make that happen, Blackman said.
There are a lot of high priority calls within the city limits and those take a lot of time, he said. The high priority calls take the sergeant away from rural zones to spend a lot of time within the city limits.
At the council meeting in March, it was determined that Schrader would negotiate with the Sheriff’s Office on how to get to that $2.5 million, Blackman said.
The Sheriff’s Office decided on implementing it over two years, but Schrader wanted a longer time period, Blackman said. “I didn’t [want to phase-in the increase over a longer period]. I think it is important that we get there as soon as we possibly can.”