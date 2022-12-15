Proposed communication tower in Avon Park

The Avon Park City Council approved developing a lease agreement and starting the rezoning process for a proposed 95-foot communication tower that is shown as it would appear on the left behind the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — The City Council approved moving forward with a proposed tower to improve wireless service in the downtown area.

A 95-foot monopole tower is proposed to be erected by CitySwitch to improve cellular service and for other communication uses. A rezoning of the proposed site would be required.

