AVON PARK — The City Council approved moving forward with a proposed tower to improve wireless service in the downtown area.
A 95-foot monopole tower is proposed to be erected by CitySwitch to improve cellular service and for other communication uses. A rezoning of the proposed site would be required.
CitySwitch seeks to lease city property behind the former police station, which now houses the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Patton Hahn, an attorney representing CitySwitch, said his company has been in touch for several months with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council for the best place to do this.
AT&T needs a tower in the area to improve its coverage, he said. After checking other areas that were too close to housing, they chose a location north of the Sheriff’s substation, in the existing tree line, which shields it from view. There is currently an existing tower in the the area.
They are hopeful in having three wireless carriers utilizing the monopole — AT&T, the DISH network and Verizon.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked City Attorney Gerald Buhr if there was any issue with this?
Buhr said there is no problem with the rezoning. The lease agreement can be done in a variety of ways.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said several people have told him there is a lack of good service mainly from Verizon in the area of Main Street and U.S. 27. He asked if this tower would improve service in this area?
Hahn said he couldn’t locate U.S. 27 on the coverage maps, but it would improve around Main Street and it should improve on U.S. 27.
Coverage is a function of height and this is a relevantly small tower at 95 feet tall, he said. “If I was proposing a 250-foot tower in the center of the city, I don’t think you would be receptive to it.”
Anderson said according to the coverage map in the presentation, with the new tower, there would be coverage that goes well beyond Twin Lakes, which is River Greens, all the way down past Lake Tulane, which is already covered, and it would connect that entire area.
“Ultimately, this is a good thing,” he said. “I am glad that the service providers are trying this sort of thing. As the gentleman said, the tower is not extremely tall. I don’t think it is going to create some sort of a massive eyesore. Those trees in the area are probably every bit of 50 to 60 feet tall already.”
The tower is only 95 feet, Anderson said, “so you will see a tiny little needle if you know right where to look above those trees.”
Hahn said it is shorter than the existing communication tower at the Sheriff’s substation.
The City Council voted 4-1 directing Buhr to start the negotiation of the lease of the property for the tower and for planning staff to start the process for rezoning the property.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voted “no.”