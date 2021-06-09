AVON PARK — The City Council gave approval to negotiate a contract with Florida Airport Management (FAM), to operate and manage the Avon Park Executive Airport, which will involve many details and approval by the FAA.
At Monday’s special meeting, council went through highlights of the contract that were sticking points.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said particularly the legality of FAM mortgaging city-owned property in order for them to obtain funding for their proposed improvements and build-outs at the airport; procurement and master plan.
“The FAA typically requires a complete contract for its review and approval, which makes it difficult for us to gauge in advance what will or will not be allowed per FAA policies,” she said.
“We encouraged the consultants and FAM to get together and see if they could at least get FAA review of what has been proposed thus far,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the main issue now is the two parties need to communicate on a regular basis. The representatives for the city, which are the lawyers and the consultants, need to have more communication with the members of Florida Airport Management on a regular basis to ask questions and get answers.
Sending paperwork back and forth, week by week, and communicating every couple of weeks is not going to get it done, he said.
“This just drags on and costs the city more money, so I basically blame both parties for not working harder together,” Barnard said. “They need to sit down at a table or Zoom [meeting] or whatever it is and work at it and come up with the right answers and get it done.
“The longer it drags on, the more complicated it will get without the correct answers.”
They have to work together to get the proper information to the City Council for a final decision, he said.
“I am hopeful, but I still think they need to put a little more effort in on both sides,” Barnard said.
Florida Airport Management approached the city in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
In March, the City Council selected a law group, Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, and financial consultant, Lowell Clary of Clary Consulting Company, to represent the city in its negotiations with Florida Airport Management, which proposed a long-term lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport.