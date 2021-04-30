AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance regulating food trucks, but two council members voted against it.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against the new ordinance that would allow the food trucks to operate every day of the week and in every area of the city.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city currently has no regulations addressing food trucks.
“So part of the confusion was they didn’t quite understand the fact that we don’t have anything on the books now,” he said. “So if we didn’t pass something then we wouldn’t have anything.”
Some type of regulations needed to be put in place, Anderson said.
“They felt it was going to be too much competition for business,” Anderson said. “I took the other approach that the more restaurants that you have in a particular area, it creates more of a food court type area and more of a destination to go eat in front of one area, like the Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
“It is a very popular area for people to come to eat and they come from different towns and some from even different counties and eat in that area because they are centrally located.”
So if something similar can be created in Avon Park, it would be better for everyone, he said. “The more the merrier, rather than taking a protectionist approach.”
Sutherland said they love the idea of having food trucks, but according to the ordinance they will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week and in every single zoning district of the city.
“My issue with that is, it is not a fair proposal for the existing businesses that we have,” she said.
The C-2/commercial zoning district of U.S. 27 and the industrial areas would be adequate areas for food trucks, but Sutherland is not a big fan of having them in the C-4/commercial area of downtown because she spoke to the businesses and they are not in favor of it.
The reality is, the food trucks will not pay fire assessments and don’t have a mortgage, insurance and employees and all the overhead expenses that the existing businesses have, she said.
People might think it is a great thing in terms of competitiveness, but it is not competitive when it is not a level playing field, Sutherland added.
Sutherland hopes the existing restaurants will be OK and not lose any business due to this.
“We shall see how it turns out,” she said. This can be changed in the future if it doesn’t work, then it will be changed, but for the time being she is not a big fan of allowing food trucks downtown.
Also, businesses had been shut down partly and suffered during the pandemic and then the food trucks will move in, it’s not the best way to move forward, Sutherland said.