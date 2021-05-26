AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council held a closed session Monday to discuss a potential lease agreement with Florida Airport Management, which seeks a long-term lease for the entire Avon Park Executive Airport.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the City Council agreed to have another “exempt” meeting (closed session) so council can privately discuss the details of the lease, but it will eventually become public if any deals are agreed to or proposed.
Florida Airport Management (FAM) approached the city in 2020 with its offer to utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
After the FAM proposal, the city developed a “request for proposal” to see if there were any other other offers to lease the airport, but no other responses were received.
Anderson said council agreed to talk about it Monday and discuss some details and came up with some items to ask the FAM management about.
“I anticipate at our next meeting they will have their response of the things the council wanted to ask,” he said. “It will probably be a closed session again for that meeting.”
Anderson is not sure how many meetings it will take to reach an agreement, which would have to be approved by the FAA and the Florida Department of Transportation before council could actually approve it.
“It looks to be somewhat of a long process, but we are still going that way, but have no idea if it will actually come to a full agreement or not,” he said. “Hopefully, we can figure out something that will be good for the future of the airport.”
The next City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14.