AVON PARK — Incoming city manager Mark Schrader asked the City Council members on Monday to each provide him with a list of their top priorities for when he starts working on Monday.
Highlands News-Sun asked the mayor, deputy mayor and council members about their priorities for the new city manager?
Mayor Garrett Anderson’s priorities include streamlining and improving the customer experience in Avon Park.
“We need a fast and friendly response when businesses and citizens come for service connections, licenses, permits etc.,” he said.
Also, help create a friendly, professional and motivational work culture within all city departments and look for ways to invite future development and industry to Avon Park, Anderson said.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said he would like to have an in-house code enforcement and building department inspector instead of having to go through the county.
“I want to see the city cleaned up, that’s my biggest thing,” he said.
Councilman Jim Barnard said he has a few minor priorities because he believes the other council members will mention the major ones.
“I think the first thing he needs to do is take care of the Mall area and clean it up and bring some color and beauty to it,” he said. “That should be our show point coming down Main Street.
Barnard is still trying to push to get the basketball court complete with fencing on Main Street and Central Avenue, Barnard said. “They have the basket up, but only one piece of fence. I have been pushing for that for three years to get somebody to do it.”
There are still some street signs and stop signs that are missing from the hurricane. The street striping is also very poor with lines missing and turn arrows missing so people don’t know which lane is which, he said. These are a few of the minor things.
Barnard suggested the city also look at possibly hiring a manager for the Avon Park Municipal Airport so its capabilities can be further utilized and make it a positive income stream.
“We need to improve and add in more things to our children’s parks and recreation,” he said.
There needs to be due diligence in the hiring of staff as the city looks to fill about four or five positions, Barnard said. The city manager needs to make sure that qualified people are hired, at a reasonable pay scale, who can do the job.
“The main thing is to work together and actually for us to accomplish things instead of just talking about things,” Barnard said. “The city has been in a standstill pretty much for a couple of years and it is time for us to start it moving.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said there are many priorities, but the main one would be to get the city’s employees on the same track with everyone doing what the functions of their job requires. Without employees doing their jobs, the city will just be spinning in circles, she said.
Schrader’s strong point is managing people, which is essential to having a good workforce that can move the city forward, Sutherland said.
“My other primary objective, obviously, is to get Avon Park presentable and cleaned up in the sense that it is attractive for potential businesses and keeping the ones that are here, here,” Sutherland said. That starts with code enforcement and adherence to land development regulations and having a department established to focus on it.
Also, the city has a lot of buildings in need of repairs with some that have been just sitting for more than a decade, she said. They have been trying to get some traction in the past year, but it seems the repairs can’t get mobilized.
“I would like him to take a much more aggressive approach to fixing our existing infrastructure,” Sutherland said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray could not be reached for comment.