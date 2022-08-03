AVON PARK — With a local businessman interested in purchasing city-owned property on U.S. 27, the City Council is looking to sell the land at least at fair market value.
The vacant property owned by the city at 2925 U.S. 27 South was purchased by the city in 2016 for $275,000. The city has a wastewater effluent line running through the northern most part of the property.
The acreage sits between U.S. 27 south of Saunders Veterinary Service and Davis Citrus Road to the east.
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if the council wanted to look at selling the property.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard responded that if the city doesn’t have a use for it then he is definitely up for selling it at fair market value.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the fair market value would be determined by an appraisal.
The appraisal price would not be published, but the council would keep it in mind in regard to rejecting all bids if all the offers are below the appraisal amount, he said.
Buhr noted there is a restriction under commercial property that he never liked that states the purchaser of commercial lots or sites must use the purchased property for the commercial purposes specified within one year of date of purchase. Failure to establish such commercial enterprise within one year constitutes a breach of covenant and causes the lots to revert to the city.
The restriction is designed for economic development as opposed to just trying to lighten the load in regards to property that is not needed by the city, he said. Since it is in the city’s regulations, he said, it is there unless council wants to change it.
Barnard said the city should ask the person interested in the property what price range they are expecting to pay and if it is reasonable then the city could get its own appraisal.
Anderson said any savvy businessperson would probably have an idea what the market value of the property would be.
In concluding the discussion on the property, Anderson said, the council’s intent would be to have a survey for fair market value and ask the applicant if they are willing to pay such a price.
The name of the person interested in purchasing the property has not been disclosed by the city.