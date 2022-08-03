AVON PARK — With a local businessman interested in purchasing city-owned property on U.S. 27, the City Council is looking to sell the land at least at fair market value.

The vacant property owned by the city at 2925 U.S. 27 South was purchased by the city in 2016 for $275,000. The city has a wastewater effluent line running through the northern most part of the property.

