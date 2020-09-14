AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council’s meeting at 6 p.m. today will be in the City Council Chambers after months of virtual meetings due to COVID-19.
The agenda includes the following resolutions for the fiscal year 2020-21: preliminary fire assessment, tentative millage rate and the tentative budget.
The fire assessment resolution maintains the previous year’s rates at $112 per residential dwelling, 6 cents commercial per square foot, 10 cents industrial/warehouse per square foot and 2.6 cents government/institutional per square foot.
The tentative millage resolution, if approved by Council, would increase the property tax rate from .3 mills to 2 mills.
The tentative 2020-21 budget resolution shows a total appropriation for expenditures and transfers of $18,153,549.
Also, Council will discuss the vacant Wylde Building, which has been the center of numerous discussions focusing on whether or not to demolish it.
In July Council voted 3-2 in favor of tearing down The Wylde Building at 101 W. Main St. The two-story structure was built in 1921.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against the demolition of the building.
Following the Council meeting with the demolition vote, Mayor Garrett Anderson said there have been plans to tear it down for a long time. A building official deemed the building repairable and unstable. Some of the building’s facade has been falling off and landing in the street.
It was designated a public health threat awhile back, he said. The surrounding businesses have complained numerous times about rodents and pests coming from the building. Also, there have been problems with squatters staying in the building.
Since there are no long-term plans for that parcel of land, the property would be turned into a pocket park with grass and trees and some park benches.
But, Council will discuss the building again after the City’s Planning & Zoning Board passed a motion by a 4-0 vote to “Preserve the building, find grants to fix it and not to tear it down.”