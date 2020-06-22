AVON PARK — Fourth of July Fireworks, a Juneteenth event and discussion on the CARES Act grant are among the items on tonight’s agenda for the Avon Park City Council agenda.
Council Member Jim Barnard placed the Fourth of July Fireworks on the agenda noting that citizens have been inquiring as to whether or not the City is going to do anything for the Fourth of July.
Arnold Wilson and the Juneteenth Committee plans to hold a Juneteenth Celebration of Life for the late George Floyd on July 3 at the MLK, Jr. Memorial Field on Delaney Avenue.
The Juneteenth Committee has put all the arrangements in place, Wilson stated in a letter to the City. This event will include activities for the children as well as free food.
“We are looking forward for your permission on this, as we go ahead with the rest of the plans,” he said.
Concerning the CARES Act, Mayor Garrett Anderson has placed discussion of the grant on the agenda. Highlands County has received $4.6 million thus far in funding to assist with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the agenda includes discussion of the air quality in the City-owned Brickell Building on Main Street.