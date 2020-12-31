AVON PARK — Safety and law enforcement, improving infrastructure and improving the quality of life are among the Avon Park City Council members’ priorities for 2021
Mayor Garrett Anderson noted that 2020 has been a challenging year. “I think we will all breathe a sigh of relief as we put it to rest.”
The new year will still have its challenges, but there are some big opportunities for communities that can capitalize on them, he said.
Florida is receiving an unprecedented level of growth from those fleeing big cities and less tax friendly states, Anderson said. Avon Park has relatively low costs in housing and commercial space, substantial water/sewer infrastructure, educational flexibility with South Florida State College and plenty of open space.
Here are Anderson’s goals to help bring Avon Park forward:
• Secure a new contract with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the rule of law is upheld and our citizens are safe.
• Complete the infrastructure master plans and prepare for growth proactively.
• Look for possible zoning changes to open the possibilities of growth.
• Continue to finetune our customer experience in licensing, billing and compliance.
• Continue to build relationships with other municipalities, businesses and event holders to improve the quality of life in Avon Park.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the priorities should be keeping the city safe and making the city a better place to live.
“I am looking forward to that,” she said. “We have a council now, I think, that cares about the city as we have had in the past.
“My personal thought is keeping the City of Avon Park safe and a livable place to be and getting some things done for the City of Avon Park that we have not been able to do for quite some time and bringing in economic things to the City of Avon Park.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the city’s priorities were set when the city’s budget was developed in July and August and then improved in September.
The city’s Capital Improvement Plan, which is a five-year plan, sets the priorities. The plan includes infrastructure projects, such as expanding utilities, that the city will seek grants to help fund, she said.
Park improvements would also be part of the plan, which has nearly $6.8 million appropriated for the different departments, Sutherland said.