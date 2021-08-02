AVON PARK — Those looking for ride around the downtown may soon have a new way of getting around with a Bird electric scooter rental.
Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles, which operates the scooter rentals in Sebring, spoke to the Avon Park City Council recently about offering the scooters in the City of Charm.
Sebring started with 50 scooters at the end of February and due to the demand they added 25 more scooters, Andrews said. Bird wanted to add 50 more, but he didn’t believe that would be manageable for their market.
“In the last three months we had 4,000 rides from 1,100 different riders,” he said. From the algorithms that track the rides it was determined there were 320 commuter rides by people using them from their homes to their workplace.
“We are pretty proud of this success and did it at the right time coming out of the COVID and we feel now would be a great opportunity to explore this in our sister city,” Andrews said.
The plan for Avon Park is to start with 25 scooters, he said. The riding system uses a GEO fence, which sets the boundaries for the area where the scooters can be used.
“We don’t want somebody trying to cross Highway 27 on a scooter,” Andrews said. The Mall and Lake Verona would be a good area for the scooters and they would talk to Fire Chief Andy Marcy and the public works staff to see what their thoughts are on creating a GEO fence.
After starting with 25 units they would assess it after three months when they could add more if justified, he said. The repair center would be maintained at Legacy Bicycle in Sebring.
The scooters would be collected once a day for charging at a location they would rent in Avon Park, according to Andrews. They will hire a part-time person in the City of Avon Park to handle the day-to-day operations such as charging.
Councilwoman Shirley Johnson said she has seen many of the scooters in Sebring.
She asked Andrews about the downside of the scooters.
Accidents do happen, but they haven’t had any major accidents, Andrews replied. The responsibility of the use falls on the user. They have an agreement on the Bird app that the riders download on their phone to use it that defines the rules and regulations.
There are the same pitfalls as bicycles with people using them on sidewalks and not paying attention to stop signs, but the community (Sebring) has grown with them and embrace it even more than when they were first allowed to offer the scooters, he said.
Council was agreeable to the scooter proposal and City Attorney Gerald Buhr will draft a non-exclusive agreement permitting Legacy to rent the Bird scooters in the designated areas of the City of Avon Park.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said recently, “I think it’s a good thing. It will be very good for Avon Park.”