AVON PARK — The majority of the City Council approved starting the foreclosure process on a property at 803 N. Delaney Ave. that has amassed around $60,000 in code enforcement fines for failure to remove an excessive amount of trash.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr noted that Council had discussed getting an injunction, but he talked with Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle and they both believed a better option would be a foreclosure on the property, which would get the person totally out and gone from the property.
With an injunction, no matter what the court does, it could be back like this in a year and the City would have to start all over again with addressing the problem, he said.
Labelle said the property owner has made a little bit of effort to clean it up since the last Council meeting, but not a measurable amount of cleanup so the $100-a-day fine is still going. The code fine total is approaching $60,000.
Councilwoman Michelle Mercure said, “How long are we going to keep prolonging it because it has been this way for years?”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there are two options to consider an injunction or a foreclosure and it is obvious what the City attorney is recommending. Would someone want to make a motion to that effect?
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor asked Labelle about the recent photos of the property and his statement that he didn’t see a difference.
“I see a lot of differences,” she said. “I rode by this house. I see a lot of differences. Did we give him a timeframe to lets have it all cleaned up?”
Labelle replied that he didn’t say there were no differences. This location has been like this since he started in Code Enforcement with the City in May 2020.
“What you customarily see at a drug house is an ebb and flow,” he said. They will be able to get it a bit into compliance, but the second he goes to jail or the second something happens there will be an influx of other meth users that frequent the house and the people grab stuff all night long and bring it back to the house.
Labelle said his department has gone through all the legal processes and now a foreclosure is the last option.
Taylor asked, since the last Council meeting, if the home owner was given a certain amount of time to cleanup his property before the Council takes action.
Councilwoman Michelle Mercure said if he is given the opportunity to clean it up, two weeks later it will be a mess.
She has lived near there since 2017, Mercure said. “I have seen the trash that he brings in; the people that he brings in; he had an unregistered sexual offender living in his home, which is two-doors down from me; he has all kinds of garbage.”
He will take garbage piles across the street and it will appear he is cleaning up, but he brings in more garbage by the truckload, she said.
Taylor said taking the man’s home because of the trash he brings is one thing, but if there are legal issues going on that is something else and you are putting the two together and making assumptions about what is going on in the house. If that is the case call the sheriff’s department.
Mercure said she has called the sheriff’s department.
Anderson said, “We are getting off base here. I don’t think you quite understand what we are talking about, because we just told you again that even if you do the most aggressive action, which is to go ahead with the foreclosure, there is still going to be additional time before it actually gets filed.”
So to answer your question, he has been given time and time and time and now the Council effectively saying is “enough is enough” and this is the next step, but not the final step in the process.
Taylor responded, “Okay.”
Council voted 4-1, with Taylor voting “no” to start the foreclosure process on the property.