AVON PARK — By a 3-2 vote the City Council selected Mark Schrader to fill the city manager position.
Schrader, who retired in 2017 from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy, was among the finalists who interviewed for the city manager position in December 2018 when David Flowers was hired.
Flowers resigned in September when a majority of the council appeared prepared to vote for his ouster.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock made a motion to hire Schrader with Councilwoman Brenda Gray seconding the motion.
Spurlock, Gray and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted “yes” on the motion to hire Schrader.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the original idea was to have the citizens committee provide recommendations to the City Council, which would then finalize a short list of candidates to interview at a special meeting and then make a selection.
“They decided to forego the process we agreed upon and go ahead and select Mr. Schrader,” he said. The salary was also approved at $90,000.
Schrader has seven days to accept or decline the offer.
“It is going to cast the city in a bad light not to finish the process that would have been the fairest thing to do,” Anderson said. There were a lot of qualified candidates among the 36 applicants, he added.
“Definitely, in my opinion, he was not the most qualified candidate for the job, but that is who they chose nevertheless,” Anderson said. “Obviously, looking forward to hopefully a bright future in Avon Park, but it will be difficult to get things on the straight and narrow without going through the process.”
Sutherland said Tuesday, “I think it was a great selection. I really appreciate the community input. Mr. Schrader was on the top 10 list and the council and the community were well aware that the council was going to have a say as well. By doing that, he ended up making the top five.”
There was huge favoritism leading toward Mr. Schrader based on his previous interview about a year ago, Sutherland told the Highlands News-Sun.
“I know that some people are unhappy about the decision because there weren’t interviews for other individuals, but information comes about through public records that were not obtained during the actual review of the applicants,” Sutherland said. “I based my decision off of some of that information.”
Schrader comes with a huge array of expertise in managing people, she said.
“My belief is that managing people and getting them motivated to do their jobs as explained by their job description is really the crux of doing the city manager position,” Sutherland said.
Hiring practices, employee raises and budgeting issues were some of the issues council had with former city manager Flowers.
Sutherland said, “I know that Mr. Schrader will not sneak things into a budget; he will not lie to us; he will not camouflage things and sugarcoat things and that is what we need.”
They wanted to raise taxes when Flowers was city manager without having any inkling to where the taxes would be spent and it was shot down, she said. Sutherland said at that time that she can’t raise taxes without knowing what it is going to be spent for.
“Already we have found money in the budget that has been padded; there is nearly $200,000 in the contingency account of found money,” she said.
Council agreed on a $90,000 starting salary with a six-month evaluation and a $5,000 increase at the end of that evaluation.