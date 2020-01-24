AVON PARK — It will be at Monday’s City Council meeting before the council members’ picks to be considered for city manager are revealed.
At the Jan. 13 City Council meeting the Citizens Selection Committee provided the council with its list of the top five city manager applicants among the 36 who applied.
At that meeting it was decided by council that each council member could submit up to two names of applicants to add to the list of five provided by the Citizens Selection Committee.
The plan was to have council members submit their selections to Interim City Manager Kim Gay by Jan. 21 before the next council meeting, which is Monday. Then those who were selected could be contacted to make sure they are still looking for a job.
Gay said Thursday afternoon that she had received names from only two council members and the others were going to talk about them Monday night at the council meeting.
The deadline for inclusion on the agenda was Wednesday. Gay said some of the council members decided they didn’t want to give their applicant names ahead of time and wanted to wait until Monday. Some council members felt they had the option to provide their picks for city manager by Wednesday or to wait until Monday night.
Councilman Jim Barnard provided two names and Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock provided one name, Gay said. All the council names for the list of applicants to be considered will be revealed on Monday.
The five city manager applicants who were picked by the Citizens Selection Committee are:
- Lyndon L. Bonner, who was the county administrator in Marianna through March 2018;
- Michael Brillhart, who is a consultant for Royal Palm Beach and previously was the county administrator in Camden, North Carolina;
- Timothy Day, who was last employed as town manager of Melbourne Beach through August 2017;
- Phyllis Grover, who is the director of planning and community development in Aberdeen, Maryland; and
- Jeffrey Orris, who is the executive director of the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.