AVON PARK — The City Council gave its OK for allowing more business opportunities in the city with the approval of the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Land Development Code.
At a recent City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Program Manager Jeff Schmucker said the planning council has been working with the city to provide some new opportunities throughout the city to allow low-order manufacturing/production type uses in a number of different areas outside of the industrial areas.
The planning council developed regulations for what it calls “artisan manufacturing and craft food and beverage production.”
These types of businesses are generally difficult to fit under existing land use categories due to their unique and smaller operations, according to the planning council.
For instance, these types of businesses may manufacture and provide opportunities for the sale and consumption of a good or product on the same site. As such, they require additional consideration and standards for where and how they can operate.
Council expressed concerns about businesses storing items outside. Councilwoman Brenda Gray noted that at one time a lawnmower repair business had many mowers outside on the sidewalk.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she favored requiring businesses to seek a variance for any outdoor uses.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he agreed with Sutherland about requiring a variance for the outdoor stuff.
“I really like the fact that there is no vibrations, noise, smoke, fumes [allowed in the proposed changes to land use code]. The last thing we want to do is discourage people from being downtown. The whole purpose is to encourage that.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Wednesday, “It’s a great idea; it is something we should have done years ago.”
It would allow family businesses to manufacture small items without the need for a big warehouse and allow people to come in and be entertained or share their food, or coffee or drink or arts and crafts, he said.
It is a great opportunity for people to come into the empty shops in Avon Park to build a small business for the community to participate and enjoy, Barnard said. Someone is planning to open a micro brewery in the downtown so the zoning revision would fit this purpose.
“I think Avon Park is definitely on the move to start growing, especially in the downtown area with businesses,” he said. “I am really excited to see what happens in the next five or six years.”
The ordinance amending the city’s land use code will go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The second reading and public hearing are scheduled for the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.