AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is determining capacity and parking needs before marketing the Brickell Building.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city has to determine how many units are allowable in the building in accordance with the city’s building code regulations and then determine how many parking spaces would be needed for that number of units.
Then that number of parking spaces, in the parking lot behind the building and the 18 East restaurant, would be sectioned off to go with the Brickell Building, with the other spaces remaining available for the public because there are several other businesses that need those parking spaces, he said.
When council gets that information, hopefully by its next meeting (March 22), they will be able to put it out for an RFP (request for proposal) for a period of 90 days, Anderson said. Hopefully there will be handful of contractors, firms and developers who want to develop that building.
“We are not putting a price tag on it, it is purely an RFP on whatever they want to offer,” he stressed. “We will examine them and hopefully there will be a good one amongst the bunch that we can settle on.”
The Brickell Building, a 25,453-square-foot structure at 2 E. Main St., was built in 1921. It was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
{span}In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.{/span}
{span}The Housing Authority plan did not happen and the ownership of the building was recently transferred from the CRA back to the city.{/span}