AVON PARK — The City Council’s recent discussion on the vision of the City in terms of growth also delved into the makeup of the Planning and Zoning Board weighing the merits of experience versus youth.
At last Monday’s Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard thanked the members of the Planning and Zoning Board noting that some of the members have been on the board for many years so he appreciates their service.
There was an agreement to keep everybody as is on the Board, but at the same time, Barnard said, when some of the terms end, it may be time to go with some new people.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing some new faces and new ideas in the next go around, he said.
Berniece Taylor said there has been discussion about, “When you have been on the Board for so many years, replacing you if there is someone on the alternate list. We are trying to bring new fresh ideas to the committee. Young folks can bring something to the table.”
Some of you have been sitting on the committee for years, 10 or 15 years or whatever, and you probably have been because there is no one who is interested, she said. So if someone becomes interested what do you think about if the Council decides it wants to replace somebody?
Jean Jordon said, “You are talking about me. I have sat on this Board for many years.”
Taylor responded, “No, ma’am.”
Jordon said she is the oldest and has been on the Board for many years. A few times she tried to get off the Board, but she was asked to stay on because they don’t know the things that happened in the past and she was able to tell them.
“Yes, young people may be able to do a few things with electronics, but the people that are younger don’t have the memory I have of what has happened in this City and the zoning and a few things that have been been grandfathered in,” she said.
Taylor said it may not be Jordon that would be replaced on the Board. Young people bring more to the table than just technology. The City wouldn’t want to get rid of all the people with experience, but just mix in some young people.
Planning and Zoning Board Member Jason Miller said that a young person was appointed to the Board, but he only came to two or three meetings and hasn’t been seen since as they get bored.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said a person’s qualifications and general outlook are more important than their age. He would be interested in hearing from the Planning and Zoning Board members their outlook on business growth.
“I think that having a board that is very aggressive and interested in the growth of Avon Park would probably be more of an asset,” he said.
Miller said said, “I definitely don’t have a problem with the City growing, it needs to grow. But, we can only do what is brought before us.”
Anderson said that board members who are active in the community have the opportunity to promote the City and its growth.
City Manager Mark Schrader said there is a board member, Elgin Bayless, who has only been to two meetings all year and he doesn’t return phone calls so he should be off the board.
Anderson said Thursday that it is clear that the one person who hasn’t been attending the meetings will be replaced.
“I feel that we need to ‘up’ our board’s credentials and not just fill these spots with people. We need to look for the most qualified people not only with their past work history or profession, but also with the attitude of wanting to grow the City of Avon Park.
“I intend to find well qualified people who have a heart for growth who are actively in business that are starting more business and who want to see other people start more businesses.”
Anderson said over the years, he believes the Zoning Board has stifled some growth with different dissenting opinions for whatever reason.
“We need to be very inviting and see how we can work with people to get as much business and industry here as possible,” he said.
The Planning and Zoning Board is comprised of: Donald Cummings, Roger Gurganus (chairperson), Jean Jordan, Jason Miller, Sharon Schuler and Carol West. The alternates are Sebrena Blake and Lark Gilfus.