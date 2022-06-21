AVON PARK — The City Council agreed on continuing with twice a week garbage collection while revisions to a proposed solid waste ordinance are being made to address the large amount of debris that is frequently dumped on the roadside for city pickup.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the solid waste ordinance and the council’s discussion on it covers two main areas – the household garbage that goes in the trashcan and trash including yard debris, construction debris and old appliances.
“We have a lot of citizens who are putting far too much trash out by the road and we didn’t have a very clear guideline as to how the city staff is supposed to approach that,” he said.
The ordinance was to put it down in writing and setting the maximum amount of cubic yards that can be put by the road per month and the frequency of pickup of trash and yard debris, Anderson said.
There was a lot of discussion about garbage collection, but ultimately there was no change, he said. City staff was suggesting that they go to a one day per week garbage pickup, but the council disagreed and wanted to stay with the twice a week garbage pickup.
The actual price per month that citizens will pay may have to go up because there are a lot of shortfalls, Anderson said. “We will wait and see at budget time how things play out there.”
There were enough changes in the proposed ordinance so a verbal description of the changes could not be approved. City Attorney Gerald Buhr will revise the proposal in time for council’s next meeting (June 27).
At the recent City Council meeting, Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle showed council photos of larges amounts trash left by the road. The photos included the clean-out of a rental that probable occurred after an eviction, he said. Instead of a roll-off dumpster, the trash was thrown by the street and the city ended up picking it all up.
Anderson said, the heart of the issue is this equates to tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars of pickup costs to the city in employee time and dumping fees.
“It is really not fair to the other residents because you have probably 1-5% of the population doing this. The city taxpayers ultimately pick up the tab.”
City Manager Mark Schrader said the ordinance was written up with the idea that garbage would be picked up once a week.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said at one time the city was going to do garbage once a week when there was curbside recycling, but there is no way large families can do that with one big garbage cart.
Once a week garbage collection is not going to be sufficient, he said. It has to be twice a week.
Other council members agreed.