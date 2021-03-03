AVON PARK — The City Council selected a law group and financial consultant to represent the city in its negotiations with Florida Airport Management, which proposes a long-term lease for the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Three law firms had already provided their background information to the council and at Monday’s special council meeting, representatives from the firms participated in the meeting online through Zoom and answered questions.
The council unanimously selected Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell, which claims its airports practice is the oldest and largest dedicated airport law practice in the country.
Stephen Kaplan and Peter J. Kirsch presented the information about their law firm, which has 10 to 15 additional attorneys that are available with different areas of specialization.
The law group’s presentation stated, “We understand how to negotiate and structure small as well as mammoth transactions.”
The firm has offices in Boston, Denver, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC.
The sorts of projects that the city is considering are in the sweet spot of what his firm does, Kaplan said. “Our specialty is in representing airports and public sector entities, so we understand the unique problems that the public sector has in trying to put together projects with the private sector in particular. So we are focused very much on airport projects.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said of Kaplan and Kirsch, after doing some research about them, “they are more than qualified. They are somewhat of an authority on P3 projects (public/private partnerships) in particular and wrote the book on that.”
The City Council, by a 4-1 vote, approved a financial consultant to represent the city in the proposed airport partnership/lease. The financial consultant that was approved was the one listed on the agenda — Lowell Clary of Clary Consulting Company, Tallahassee.
Anderson voted “no” on Clary.
“He seems very qualified and seemed like a good guy, but there was talk of other financial consultants from that law firm and I was interested in hearing what other options were out there, but ultimately the council decided to go with the one and only financial consulted that was on the agenda,” Anderson said.
The council will likely enter into contracts with these two firms at the next council meeting on March 8, he said.
“The number one goal is to get a quick overview and rundown of the deal in particular and see if we want to move forward because nobody wants to spend a lot fees and a lot of time and energy in it if it is not going to be ultimately seem fruitful,” Anderson said.
“Hopefully we can get to that within the next couple weeks or possibly a month at the most and if all systems are go at that point, we will go ahead with a lengthy agreement and dive into all the nitty gritty details.
Council and Florida Airport Management, which wants to lease the entire airport from the city, agreed to a 50/50 split of the attorney fees up to a total of $20,000.