AVON PARK — Councilman Stanley Spurlock was approved by the City Council to serve as deputy mayor, but there were differing opinions on the selection process.
The council attempted to approve a deputy mayor at a November meeting, but with former deputy mayor Jim Barnard absent there were split votes (two-to-two) including Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voting “yes” for Barnard to be deputy mayor and Councilwoman Brenda Gray and Spurlock voting “no.”
Anderson had nominated Barnard to continue in the position.
At the November meeting, Gray said the position should rotate among the council members. She also said she would like to be deputy mayor again. Gray had served about seven years as deputy mayor when Sharon Schuler was mayor.
At Monday’s council meeting, with all the council members present, Anderson again nominated Barnard.
Gray said, “I am not saying Jim has not done a good job. I said that I wanted to be deputy mayor, but after consideration, I don’t really want to be deputy mayor. I prefer allowing someone else the opportunity to be deputy mayor.
“I was going to nominate Stanley Spurlock because Maria [Sutherland] said she doesn’t want to be it and I don’t want to be it. I don’t know if Jim wants to be it?”
Anderson asked Barnard, “Jim, do you want to be deputy mayor?”
“Absolutely,” Barnard replied.
Sutherland said in the future when the situation comes up it should be based on the individuals who have not been deputy mayor so they have the opportunity to do so.
“In the end, we are trying to be more equitable,” she said.
Anderson responded, “I think we are being very equitable.”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said since there were two nominations each council member would vote for either one of the nominees.
Sutherland asked Spurlock if he would like to be deputy mayor? Spulock responded, “I think I would like to.”
Gray, Spurlock and Sutherland voted for Spurlock and then Barnard said he would make it unanimous and voted for Spurlock. Anderson voted for Barnard.