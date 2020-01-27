AVON PARK — More names are in the running to be the next City Manager of Avon Park with the council member’s selection added to the list previously provided by Citizens Selection Committee.
At the City Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m., today, Council will set a date for a special meeting to interview the city manager finalists.
In the council meeting’s agenda, the city manager candidate list with the Council’s additions shows the following names with a number of votes:
• Lyndon Bonner — 7.
• Timothy Day — 6.
• Mark Schrader — 5.
• Michael Brillhart — 5.
• Jeff Orris — 4.
• Phyllis Grover — 4.
• Robert Ratliff — 1
Schrader, who retired in 2017 from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy, and Ratliff are the additions to the list of candidates to be considered.
Councilman Jim Barnard said the updated list has two members who weren’t in the top five until the council members put their votes in.
“The top five list in my opinion was a great list and I thought it was a great job done by the citizens committee,” he said. “Actually three of my top five were in their top five list so I agree with that top five list.”
Barnard believes there may be one council member who has not yet turned in their selections for the city manager candidates list.
Barnard said doesn’t remember seeing Robert Ratliff among the list of applicants.
“I just saw that this morning that that name was added by one of the city council members” he said. “I can’t recall if that was in the top 34 list, but if it is, with just one vote, I don’t think it will go very far.”
The five city manager applicants who were previously picked by the citizen selection committee are:
• Bonner, who was the county administrator in Marianna through March 2018.
• Brillhart, who is a consultant for Royal Palm Beach and previously was the county administrator in Camden, North Carolina.
• Day, who was last employment as town manager of Melbourne Beach through August 2017.
• Grover, who is the director of planning and community development in Aberdeen, Maryland.
• Orris, who is the executive director of the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency.
Tonight’s agenda also includes a list of the city’s Hurricane Irma damage expenses for the Brickell Building, which totals $117,329 including $103,400 for the roof replaced in November 2017.
Council wanted to know how much money has been spent on the building as it looks to sell the two-story structure that is on Main Street.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay seeks approval of a salary range for the position of finance director.
Also on the agenda, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland suggests the City consider having an in-house building official.