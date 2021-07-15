AVON PARK — The City Council aims to take action on the many neglected houses in the city that have liens on them due to years of accrued code enforcement fines.
At its meeting on Monday, council approved contracts for the removal of asbestos from two houses at 42 N. Railroad St. and 908 Dyal St. that had liens on them for many years due to code enforcement fines.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city is going to tear the houses down because they are unsightly and have vermin and rats.
Council discussed having a long-term plan for such properties because the city has more than 100 and probably closer to 200 properties that are in a similar condition that have had liens for years and years, he said.
Council was interested in foreclosing on some of the properties so they could be marketed. The hope is to have the properties sold to individuals who want to have homes there and get the properties back on the tax roll, rather than the city taking control of them and tearing them down.
If the city tears them down, then there are empty lots that still have liens on them, Anderson said. “It didn’t really make a whole lot of sense to me.”
With these two individual properties, the city has already gone down the path in getting the quotes and incurred the costs of having surveys done and the things that were necessary to tear them down, so they will probably be torn down, he said.
It was noted at the meeting that the Dyal Street property had fire damage and was a health and safety issue.
The city has already paid $2,400 and would be paying another $21,660 for the asbestos abatement and demolition of the two houses.
Councilwoman Shirley Johnson said she looked at the city’s photos of the structures, but went to look at them. “his is horrible, there have been homeless people staying in there. It is not a good thing,” he said.
With the other properties, Anderson said they will try to do the foreclosures in batches of 10 or 20 at a time with a local attorney who can provide the city with a bulk rate for 20 properties a year for the next 5 or 10 years so the city can budget for that expense, Anderson said.