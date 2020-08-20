AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council set the preliminary fire assessment with rates unchanged from last year, but it wasn’t approved by a unanimous vote.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Council Members Brenda Gray and Jim Barnard voted in favor of maintaining the fire assessment at the same level, while Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against it.
Since the assessment can be lowered, but not increased after setting the preliminary rate, Sutherland and Anderson both believed the preliminary rate should have been increased until more information is known during the preparation of the city’s 2020-21 budget.
In September 2019, the City Council approved a 40% increase in the fire assessment raising the annual residential fee from $80 to $112 while setting the following rates: commercial at 6 cents per square foot; industrial/warehouse at 1 cent per square foot; and governmental/institutional at 2.6 cents per square foot.
Gray and Spurlock voted against the fire assessment increase last year.
At Monday’s meeting during the fire assessment discussion, Sutherland said it should be discussed more because it sounds like there are some unknowns in the budget at this time. Since there is not a grasp of all of the city’s expenditures, she believes the fire assessment may need to be increased.
It would be one or the other – an increase in the property tax rate or the fire assessment, she added. The city is talking about financing a bunch of buildings and other things so, she asked, will the city have enough in its budget to move forward?
Anderson asked when the City Council will have its next budget workshop. It was noted there will be a budget workshop on Monday, Aug. 24.
Gray said her thoughts were different from Sutherland. “It wouldn’t be prudent for council to increase it with everything that has happened this year,” she said.
Anderson said there could be a preliminary increase until council actually looks at the city’s budget.
He asked if there was any support to increase the annual residential assessment to a maximum of $140 until the City Council decides if it needs to increase the property taxes or fire assessment or if no increase is needed?
Sutherland said she preferred an increase in the fire assessment.
Council voted 3-2 to maintain the current fire assessment rates.