Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:52 am
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the preliminary rate is the maximum level the millage can be set — it can go lower, but no higher.
The millage rate was increased from 1 mil for the 2020-21 fiscal year to the current 2.24 mils for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
He considered setting it at 5 mills and go down, Barnard said. But, people thought he may be stretching it a bit to make it look closer to what the finance director said the City would need to balance the budget.
“So I basically made a motion that we set it at 4.5 and that is the most we can set it and that is preliminary,” he said. In September, Council will set the final property tax rate, at 4.5 or less, for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“It is going to go up quite a bit,” Barnard said.
He noted that inflation is affecting everybody and also affects the City with fuel costs, labor costs and vehicle replacement costs.
“We are basically in a situation now where we are trying to catch up from past administrations that had taxes so low we could no longer maintain the City’s streets and maintenance on vehicles or even keep employees,” Barnard said. The City lost about 80 employees several years ago with the decision to downsize the City.
Now they are trying to move forward and get it back to the beautiful community that it is and clean up the streets, he said, noting that the Main Street Mall is now well taken care of, beautified and the the water sprinklers work.
“We are trying to catch up from mistakes that I think were mistakes in the past,” Barnard said. “One thing I hate to do is to raise taxes because it raises taxes on myself and I don’t like that either.”
The City’s computer system needs to be modernized with new computers, new server and new protection so the City can be more productive than it is now, he said. Also, the City’s payment for law enforcement services from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department increases $500,000.
Barnard doesn’t believe the tax rate will be 4.5 mills, but it may be between 4.0 and 4.25 mills.
