AVON PARK — The City Council members have differing opinions on setting the property tax rate, voting 3-2 Monday to set the preliminary millage at 2.0.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Council Members Jim Barnard and Maria Sutherland voted “yes” to set the preliminary millage at 2.0, while Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voted “no.”
Currently the property tax rate is at .3 mills.
Barnard said the budget director added some extra funding to each department where he felt necessary, but the bottom line is with all that in the budget this year, the reserves are going to be lowered by several hundreds of thousand dollars.
He would like to have the cushion or the extra money to make sure the city has enough in the general fund, Barnard said.
Sutherland said as they go through the budget there might be some more changes, so she is OK with 2.0 mills as long as the council has the ability to lower it.
Anderson said, “We are still planning on going through the budget one more time and hopefully we will find things to deduct and not have to raise it to 2.0 mills.” He added that once the millage is set at this meeting, it can’t go higher.
Finance Director Dan Zimolzak said this is the tentative millage rate adoption, which could be lowered, but not raised, at the next meeting/final hearing. He said the .3 mills generates about $95,000, so a tax rate of 1.0 mill would generate about $300,000.
Gray asked if the tentative budget is balanced with a tax rate of .3 mills? Zimolzak said that is correct.
Anderson said the budget is not balanced.
Zimolzak said at this point about $400,000 in reserves would be needed to balance the budget.
Gray said she would prefer that the millage remain the same as the current rate of .3 mills rather than moving it up to 2 mills. She pointed out that many people have lost their jobs during this time. She would prefer any increase be done in next year’s budget when city officials will know more on how the economy will be.
Anderson said it would not be wise to limit the tax rate to .3 mills.
Barnard said he agreed with Gray that it has been a difficult year for many citizens, but he believes the tentative rate should remain at 2.0 mills until further discussion.
The notice of the tax increase and hearing date will be advertised between Sept. 23 and Sept. 26 with the meeting/hearing to adopt the final budget and millage rate on Sept. 28.