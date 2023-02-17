AVON PARK — The City Council approved provisions for a lease renewal with the Avon Park Historical Society for the Depot Museum property at 3 N. Museum Ave., but did not approve a couple of the Historical Society’s requests.
The Historical Society requested a renewal for “50 years, or if not, 30 years” and add a covenant running with the land that the property will never be used for anything but a museum.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended rejecting both requests for the proposed lease of the city-owned property.
“I have seen in the past certain circumstances where long-term leases like that become almost meaningless at some point because of technology changes and things like that,” he told the City Council.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard wanted to make sure that Buhr was aware that the Historical Society was in the process of adding a baseball museum on the property as an addition to the museum.
The Historical Society needs to raise $200,000. The projected cost is at least $400,000. Barnard said the baseball museum is expected to bring a lot of foot traffic to the city from not only the area, but from out of state.
Barnard said he understands the concern over a long lease, but he feels the city should at least give the Historical Society a 10-year lease.
Buhr said he had no objection to a 10-year lease.
It was noted that an extended lease was a provision of getting grant funding for the baseball museum.
City Manager Mark Schrader said the Historical Society needs at least a 10-year lease to get the grant. They wanted a longer lease to assure the property is going to remain a museum.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure asked what was the harm in a 50-year-lease?
Buhr said there is no way of getting out of it. He said the city’s building will be there for 50 years and the museum may not even exist at that point. “It is a long time to give somebody a building and they are not even a city organization,” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he has heard the Historical Society needed a 10-year lease and also 20 years for the grant. The building would likely have no other use than a museum.
He suggested a 21-year lease in the event they needed 20 years for the grant with the additional year providing time if things are delayed in the grant process. Anderson also suggested taking out the requested covenant and keeping it as is with the Historical Society paying the utilities.
Council unanimously approved the lease as Anderson suggested.