Aon Park Deport Museum

The Avon Park City Council approved a new lease for the Depot Museum with the Avon Park Historical Society.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The City Council approved provisions for a lease renewal with the Avon Park Historical Society for the Depot Museum property at 3 N. Museum Ave., but did not approve a couple of the Historical Society’s requests.

The Historical Society requested a renewal for “50 years, or if not, 30 years” and add a covenant running with the land that the property will never be used for anything but a museum.

Recommended for you