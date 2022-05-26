AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss the bid tabulation for a pavement replacement project at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Also, council will consider a professional services amendment with the design firm Kimley-Horn for its work during the construction phase of the airport project.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Tuesday said this has been needed for a long time because the airport pavement is a little thin. With Florida Airport Management’s (FAM) plans for more hangars and planes, the pavement needs to be safe and nice and smooth.
The cost is estimated around $2 million so Barnard hopes FAM has grants to cover it. With more planes and hangars, he said, there will be more businesses and growth in the city.
A Kimley-Horn report states that the low bidder of the project is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC. Their bid forms contained no irregularities. In addition, their bid submittal contained all required forms, bonds and certifications.
The second to lowest bid was submitted by Cobb Site Development, Inc., which had one noted irregularity.
Pending available funding, review and acceptance by city staff, and pending concurrence of this recommendation by FAA and FDOT, Kimley-Horn recommends the contract be awarded to Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC in the amount of $2,415,929 as the lowest responsive bidder.
The project at the airport will rehabilitate and reconstruct the apron pavements adjacent to the terminal building and existing T-hangars. This includes the removal of existing concrete and asphalt pavements and the full depth asphalt reconstruction of pavements in this area as well as the application of a pavement rejuvenator to the pavement immediately south of the terminal building.