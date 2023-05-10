The Avon Park City Council is divided on the idea of changing Main Street from the current configuration of four lanes with parallel parking to two lanes with angled parking.
Representatives from Renaissance Planning provided council on Monday an update on the proposed design changes for Main Street as the roadway was already scheduled for resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation.
Mayor Garrett Anderson believes going back to a two-lane configuration with angled parking would provide additional parking and slow the traffic for a better experience for pedestrians and motorists in the downtown.
Safety has been a big issue with the roadway as the planners, Anderson and Councilwoman Brittany McGuire state a two-lane roadway would be safer while Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and Councilwoman Bernice Taylor contend the current four-lane configuration is safer and more desirable than the proposed changes.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure didn’t express a preference during the meeting.
After the meeting, Mercure told Highlands News-Sun she is concerned about safety, but hasn’t yet decided which configuration she prefers for Main Street.
The priority issues from the March public workshop, according to Renaissance Planning, included angled parking (like Lake Placid) lighting, rerouting trucks away from Main Street (by design features and signage), and wider sidewalks/parklets/café seating.
Reverse angled parking was recommended for the historic district, which has the advantages of improved safety as the driver has better visibilty when exiting the space, easier trunk load and unload and passengers exit vehicle toward the sidewalk.
The presentation noted the disadvantages were that it is an unfamiliar parking maneuver and the exhaust of idling vehicles faces the pedestrian sidewalk.
Renaissance Planning also proposed a “chicane concept” to provide left-turn storage to improve congestion that can occur from median backup. Chicaning of through travel lane helps calm traffic, according to the presentation.
The example showed the eastbound Main Street approach to Lake Avenue with the angled parking ending well before Lake Avenue. A motorist would turn left to go north on North Lake Avenue. The single eastbound through lane moves to the right, but those turning left continue straight into the left-turn storage lane.
Barnard said, with the city’s population growing, the two-lane concept will force more people to drive on residential roads, which is a safety issue.
He is not sold on the two-lane plan. “I would like to keep it a four-lane,” he said. “The majority people who I had talked to have told me that, including businesses.”
Anderson said, “The idea is to try to shed as much through traffic as possible, shed as much large truck traffic as possible and make it actually inviting and feel safe. Whether it is any safer or not you at least feel safe and you feel natural walking around downtown Main Street.”
Taylor said motorists are speeding on Main Street, which is one of her biggest concerns and now with the proposed changes, it will be one lane.
Anderson countered this is how you slow it down. “You cannot go fast if there is a car in front of you.”
After the meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said if nothing changes with the roadway then nothing will change downtown.
The final presentation and recommendations from the planners will be made at the May 22 City Council meeting when a resolution of support is requested from the council.
With a two-to-two split among council members on the Main Street concept and one council member undecided, it is not yet known what concept the council will support.