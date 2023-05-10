Avon Park Main Street

Avon Park City Council members have differing views on proposed roadway and parking changes to Main Street.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Avon Park City Council is divided on the idea of changing Main Street from the current configuration of four lanes with parallel parking to two lanes with angled parking.

Representatives from Renaissance Planning provided council on Monday an update on the proposed design changes for Main Street as the roadway was already scheduled for resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation.

