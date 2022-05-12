AVON PARK — The majority of the City Council supports Mayor Garrett Anderson’s proposal to have four-year terms for councilmembers and a limit of two consecutive terms.
The city’s voters will decide on approval of the changes to the city’s charter concerning the council terms in office and term limits.
At a recent City Council meeting, Anderson said the council’s three-year terms never made sense to him because, as a nation, officials are elected to two-year or four-year terms and most commonly a four-year term.
Avon Park ends up having City Council elections in years when there are no other elections, such as for judges, governor or president, he said. A lot of people are not very interested in those (council) election years, resulting in little voter turnout.
Anderson said it makes sense to not pay the extra money to hold the city election during the off years and instead have the council elections on years that coincide with the main elections.
“Now would be a good time to make the change to four years, because it would line up with presidential, senate and congress elections,” Anderson said, noting that it will go to the voters to decide.
U.S. senators serve six-year terms while the Congressional terms are two years.
Anderson also proposed a term limit of two consecutive terms.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said in one way he thought term limits would be good because with the same people voted into office, there are no new faces or new ideas.
The city did have two councilmembers in recent years who served 20-plus years, he said, but pointed out it was not a good thing or a bad thing. They were elected each time.
Barnard said he saw Anderson’s point about the low voter turnout on off years like the last one. Anderson said the turnout was 900, which was one-third the number of voters in the presidential election year.
Both Anderson’s and Barnard’s terms in office expire in November this year.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said she liked it the way it is.
Anderson responded, “Why do you like it the way it is?”
Taylor said she likes the way it is because she probably wouldn’t have run if it was a four-year commitment.
“I wanted to get in and get my feet wet and see if I liked it and see if I could make some changes here in Avon Park. I probably would not have ran if it was four,” she said.
“If the voters are not going to come out and vote for you on any election, maybe you shouldn’t be voted in,” she said concerning having the council elections during the presidential election year.
Anderson replied, “That makes zero sense.”
He asked Taylor if it was fairest to have more voters or less voters?
She replied, “Of course I would like to have as many voters come out as possible, but we can’t make voters come out. If a resident of Avon Park wants to sit in their home and be silent for any election, that is their prerogative.”
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said, “Most of the people that I talked to before the election didn’t even know there was an election.”
Anderson interjected, “Exactly.”
McGuire said, “However, if a president is being elected they know there is an election. It is not like they didn’t want to come out and vote; it is like they didn’t know that there was a vote [election].”
Council voted 4-1, with Taylor voting “no,” to have voters consider a revision to the City Charter changing the council term from three to four years and having a term limit of two consecutive terms.