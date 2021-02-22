AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will consider two management proposals for the Avon Park Executive Airport at its regular council meeting tonight
Florida Airport Management, LLC, which provided a proposal at a recent special meeting for a $1 a year, 30-year lease, has prepared data that shows the benefits to the City of such an agreement.
Avon Park resident/business owner Jerry Wise seeks a shorter-term agreement to operate the airport.
On the Councils agenda, Wise noted that he has been in the aviation business for 42 years and owns and operates Ag Flying Service, Inc.
His proposal states, “We would like to make a proposal to the City of Avon Park for a five-year lease of the Avon Park Executive Airport. We will form a company known as “KAVO Flight Center, LLC” to run the daily operations of the airport.
The proposal states that the terminal building would be manned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and KAVO would be responsible for renting and collecting funds for all airport rental properties and be responsible for purchase and sales of both JET A and AV gas and provide trained personnel to operate the JET A fuel truck.
The proposal also calls for the creation of an Airport Advisory Committee consisting of six individuals that have direct ties and interest in the airport through renting a hangar and/or business located at the airport. A “KAVO Flight Center” representative would chair the committee.
Concerning the other airport lease proposal, Florida Airport Management (FAM) L.L.C. President J.T. Clark stated in a memo to the City that he wanted to provide a clearer value proposition of what FAM can bring to the City of Avon Park.
Currently a few of the council members are of the opinion that a $1 per year lease does not provide any net gains to the City of Avon Park, therefore it has been publicly stated that this is not a partnership but rather a “land grab” that will somehow adversely affect the children and grandchildren of Avon Park, he said.
This sentiment could not be further from the truth, Clark said.
“We will provide a detailed analysis of the airport’s past financials and budget for this year on Monday’s meeting,” he said. “Our goal in doing this is to provide the council members an understanding of how the airport is currently performing, as well as, to highlight some of the missed calculations that are currently reflected on the documents provided to us.”
One value proposition that can easily be conveyed in this short memorandum is what the City of Avon Park’s net gain will be based on human capital alone, Clark said. Including a bonus, currently the City of Avon Park’s true allocation for the airport manager position is $120,000.00 per year.
In contrast, Florida Airport Management is providing a team that encompasses almost every trade and discipline required to professionally manage and develop the airport, he said.
To break out this value over a 30-year lease agreement the cost to the city would be approximately $3,600,000 dollars to retain a single airport director, whereas the City would have a net gain of $11,556,000 dollars in management fees to oversee and reposition the airport to a performing asset, Clark stated.
The Avon Park City Council meeting is at 6 p.m., today, in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.