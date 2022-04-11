AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will review an agreement with Florida Airport Management (FAM), which calls for the City to pay an initial annual fee of $120,000.
FAM approached the City in 2020 with its offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
After months of discussions, consultations, negotiations and contact with the FAA, the City Council will be reviewing an agreement for FAM to manage the airport.
The agenda for today’s 6 p.m. City Council meeting shows after the $120,000 fee going to FAM in the agreement’s first year there would be increases based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index).
The proposed agreement states the operator must employ sufficient staff with qualifications and experience necessary to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the agreement.
On or before the handover date, operator must employ at least the following key personnel, either on retainer or full-time employees of operator: airport manager, who must have previously operated and managed a general aviation airport substantially similar to the airport, grounds maintenance supervisor, finance director, other full or part-time employees or staff on retainer to provide all services reasonably necessary for the operation and maintenance of the airport.
In addition to the key personnel, within three years of the handover date, operator must employ an airport planner and legal advisor, according to the proposed agreement.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the agreement is just a proposal that would have to be negotiated as the Council decides which way it wants to go.
“What they are proposing is a much higher level of service than we have had in my memory so there are some benefits to be had, but it will be entirely up to the Council if they want to pay for those benefits or not.”
Anderson said he asked City staff for a general overview of what the City has in costs for staff at the airport.
“I haven’t got a real clear picture of what we are actually having to spend every year already,” he said. “I am looking forward to the discussion and hopefully there will be some good information out of it.”