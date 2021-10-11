AVON PARK — Florida Airport Management (FAM) is requesting the City of Avon Park apply for an economic recovery grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).
For months the City and FAM have been working on reaching a long-term lease agreement for the Avon Park Executive Airport where FAM would utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Saturday that the lease agreement is being reviewed by the FAA and the City is expecting, hopefully, to hear something from the federal agency in the next couple of weeks.
FAM wants the City to apply for The Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant, which, according to the EDA is designed to assist communities nationwide in their efforts to build back better by accelerating the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks.
Schrader said FAM reached out to the City about the grant because FAM can’t apply for it, the City would have to apply for it and that is what Council will talk about Monday night.
According to the FAM CEO, there are millions of dollars available, but the City doesn’t know how much it could possibly receive if the grant was awarded, Schrader said. There will likely be many entities applying for the grant.
The Council meeting agenda states, if awarded, funding will be disbursed to the City, passed on to FAM via check requests and used for infrastructure projects at the airport.
The EDA notes that the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge will provide a transformational investment to 20-30 regions across the country that want to revitalize their economies. These regions will have the opportunity to grow new regional industry clusters or scale existing ones through planning, infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurship, workforce development, access to capital, and more.
Applicants should identify one key coordinating lead institution per regional cluster to lead the concept and projects into the implementation phase, while fostering collaboration and coordinating resources to ensure these investments have the greatest economic impact on our communities, regions, and the nation, according to the DEA.
The Phase 1 deadline for the grant is Oct. 19, 2021 with a Phase 2 deadline of March 15, 2022.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today, in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.