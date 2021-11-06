AVON PARK — The City Council and Mayor will consider approving a pay raise for themselves and also allowing the Mayor and Council to participate in the City's insurance coverage.
The Council/Mayor pay increase and insurance measure are part of the second reading of Ordinance 17-2021 that the Council will consider at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday.
The members of the City Council of the City of Avon Park, Florida shall be compensated at the rate of $760.20 per month (currently $624) and on a monthly basis in the amount or $25 for every regular, special, and workshop council meeting attended during that month.
The Mayor of the City of Avon Park shall be compensated at the rate of $916.20 per month (currently $780) and on a monthly basis in the amount of $25 for every regular, special, and workshop council meeting attended during that month.
The changes in the monthly compensation is about a 22% increase for Council and a 17.5% increase for the Mayor.
The changes in salary shall be applied retroactive to the first day of the 2021-2022 budget, October 1, 2021.
The ordinance also states, the Mayor and members of the City Council shall be entitled to participate in the City's insurance coverage, provided they enroll in and pay any costs for such insurance.
Also, Council will consider approval of an agreement with Bird Rides, Inc., to operate motorized scooter program in the City.
On Sept. 13, 2021, City Attorney Gerald Buhr presented to City Council the first reading of the micromobility (Scooters) Ordinance 15-2021.
On Oct. 11, 2021, City Council approved the second reading and passed Ordinance 15-2021.
The operating agreement provides for an initial test period to test the safety, efficiency and aesthetics of the motorized scooter program to visitors and the citizens of the City, according to the Council agenda.
The agreement states, the operator is hereby granted a temporary, non-exclusive, license to operate a shared motorized scooter program ... and is authorized to deploy no more than
50 motorized scooters until deployment of additional motorized scooters is approved by majority vote of the City Council.
Prior to deploying motorized scooters in the City's rights-of-way, the operator shall pay to the City a $500 non-refundable program application fee and a nonrefundable fee to be determined by the City after three months use, per device deployed in the City. The Operator, upon City's request, shall provide the City with any documents or data appropriate for the City to calculate its entitlement, the proposed agreement states.