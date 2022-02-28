AVON PARK — The City Council will consider approving an agreement with the County for a drop-off recycling location in Avon Park.
The agenda for today’s Council meeting states, the county staff, under direction of the Board of County Commissioners, is wishing to enter into interlocal agreements with the county’s three municipalities to participate a countywide recycling program.
County and and Avon Park City staff have meet to discuss possible locations and decided the 100 S. Gleenwood Ave. (city owned — water plant location) site would be the overall best choice to recommend to City Council, the agenda notes.
County and municipal officials have already selected drop-off recycling sites for both Sebring and Lake Placid.
Lake Placid will have its recycling site on county property off Royal Palm Avenue, using property being vacated by Emergency Medical Services and town-owned property.
Sebring’s recycling location will be on the south end of Max Long Recreation Complex, by Westminster Road.
Council will also discuss a proposal from Daniel Sauls for the city-owned Brickell Building on Main Street.
Sauls’ vision for this project is to bring in high-traffic destination businesses housed in the historic building. Drawing in patrons with a modern and industrial interior design to help increase the time and money spent downtown.
The first phase of development calls for bringing all the building’s infrastructure up to code, meaning an overhaul of the current fire system and the addition of alarm monitoring for fire hazard. Also, the initial work would include finishing the interior of the building on the first floor and basic build out of units to attract ideal tenants.
The second phase would be completing the second-floor interior and build out for professional offices. This would include common area and restroom requirements in addition to a new elevator being installed, according to Sauls’ proposal.