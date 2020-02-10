AVON PARK — The start date has not been filled in yet, but there are plenty of other numbers set on the nine-page proposed employment contract for Avon Park's new City Manager Mark Schrader.
The City Council will consider the contract at its meeting today at 6 p.m.
The employment agreement is for a period of three years, but includes provisions for an earlier termination by either party.
The annual base salary is $90,000.
After a period of six months the City Council may increase the salary to $95,000 based on performance of the employee the prior six months, according to the contract.
Also, the City Council will consider approval of a utility service agreement with Nucor Florida. According to the agreement Nucor would pay a total of $273,377 in fees to the City.
Discussion on the addition of an in-house building official, is on the agenda after the issue was discussed at length at the Jan. 27 Council meeting with Councilwoman Maria Sutherland and Mayor Garrett Anderson at opposite ends of the issue.
Sutherland strongly favors having a City building official while Anderson is set on continuing to have the County handle the matters of a building department.
The other council members were open to taking a closer look at the issue.
A citizen with concerns of speeding on her street has prompted an agenda item for the discussion of speed bumps.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said Saturday that Cynthia Roe said students from Avon Park High are speeding on her neighborhood street.
Roe lives on Riviera Street across from the school, Gay said. She said the high schools kids are coming out the gate (on S. Lotela Ave.) and driving down her road and they are speeding and she wants speed bumps there.
Roe said she has papers in support of speed bumps from her neighbors, Gay said.
Also, the agenda includes, "Determining future of old skateboard park land."
This past week City workers demolished the outdated and unused skate park on Rowe Street.
Gay said, "I am waiting to hear what they [Council] want to do. They originally talked about it being a parking lot, but I don't know if that is still what their thoughts are."