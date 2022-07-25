AVON PARK — The City Council will consider granting a special exception to establish a homeless group home facility at today’s 6 p.m. meeting.

The resolution states applicant Bobbie Smith Powell requests a special exception approval to operate a group home facility for the purpose of serving homeless persons on property zoned low density residential (R-1A) located at 303 and 309 East Washington St. and 923 South Caroline Ave.

