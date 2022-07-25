AVON PARK — The City Council will consider granting a special exception to establish a homeless group home facility at today’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The resolution states applicant Bobbie Smith Powell requests a special exception approval to operate a group home facility for the purpose of serving homeless persons on property zoned low density residential (R-1A) located at 303 and 309 East Washington St. and 923 South Caroline Ave.
The property owner is Apostolic Church of Jesus, Inc.
The property at 309 E. Washington St. houses a 2,457 square-foot single-family residence with a 378 square-foot front porch. The other two properties serve as additional parking for the 3098 E. Washington St. property.
The Council agenda states the group home facility would be serving housing needs only for homeless persons on a temporary basis.
In accordance to the City’s Code, a group home facility requires special exception approval in residential zoning districts due to their large size, need for employees, parking requirements and special hours offered, according to the resolution.
The Council agenda shows that on March 8 the City’s Planning & Zoning Board voted 3-3 to forward the proposed special exception to the City Council with a recommendation of approval.
Also, the Council will discuss the possible decision to sell a vacant property owned by the City at 2925 U.S. 27 South, which was purchased by the City in 2016 for $275,000.
A local businessman has approached the City to inquire if City Council would be interested in selling the property, according to the agenda.
There is a wastewater effluent line running through the property in the northern most part of the property, to which an easement would be need to be granted, if Council decides to put it out to bid.